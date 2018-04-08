CityFibre Infrastructure (CITY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure (LON:CITY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a GBX 90 ($1.26) target price on the stock.

CITY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.40) price objective on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.40) target price on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Numis Securities restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.42) target price on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.12) price target on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 50 ($0.70) target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CityFibre Infrastructure has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 75 ($1.05).

CityFibre Infrastructure stock remained flat at $GBX 41.45 ($0.58) during trading hours on Thursday. 674,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,786. CityFibre Infrastructure has a 52-week low of GBX 40.20 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 71 ($1.00).

About CityFibre Infrastructure

CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings plc is a provider of wholesale fiber optic infrastructure. The Company designs, builds and operates pure-fiber networks across the United Kingdom. The Company’s operations relate to the management of transformational fiber optic infrastructure. Its solutions include Fibre-to-the-Premises, Metro Fibre Networks, Fibre-to-the-Tower and Fibre-to-the-Home.

