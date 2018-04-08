Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.10

Headlines about Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Civista Bancshares earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.2600557318366 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

CIVB stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. 12,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,611. The firm has a market cap of $233.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $24.69.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.71 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 10.08%. analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Hovde Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $26.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

