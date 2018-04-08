Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receiving Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) has trended somewhat negative on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Clean Energy Fuels earned a daily sentiment score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.7708228081673 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.05.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $89.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.77 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 23.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLNE. BidaskClub cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

In other news, Director John S. Herrington purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $197,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (Clean Energy) is a provider of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The Company is engaged in supplying compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable natural gas (RNG) for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, and providing operation and maintenance (O&M) services for natural gas fueling stations.

