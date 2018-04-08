Citigroup (NYSE:C) Holdings Lowered by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,317,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256,057 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.25% of Citigroup worth $470,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,541,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,402,000 after acquiring an additional 256,760 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,591,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,752,000 after acquiring an additional 817,162 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,118,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,989 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,906,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,194,000 after acquiring an additional 91,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,367,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,123,000 after acquiring an additional 103,026 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C opened at $68.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $176,306.52, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 billion. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Nomura increased their price target on Citigroup to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo set a $95.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase set a $80.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.69.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

