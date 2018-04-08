ClearCoin Trading Up 2% Today (CLR)

ClearCoin (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, ClearCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. ClearCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.32 million and approximately $62,015.00 worth of ClearCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClearCoin token can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00041279 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Sling (SLING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xaucoin (XAU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BetaCoin (BET) traded 89.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ClearCoin Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. ClearCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. ClearCoin’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. The Reddit community for ClearCoin is /r/clearcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ClearCoin is clearcoin.co. The official message board for ClearCoin is medium.com/@clearcoin.

Buying and Selling ClearCoin

ClearCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not possible to buy ClearCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClearCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

