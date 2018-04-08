ClearPoll Price Tops $0.60 (POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. ClearPoll has a market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $20,174.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClearPoll token can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00008632 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, EtherDelta, Kucoin and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, ClearPoll has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00677252 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014529 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00174574 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050932 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

ClearPoll Profile

ClearPoll was first traded on October 20th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll. The official website for ClearPoll is www.clearpoll.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ClearPoll aims to provide more accurate public opinion data. This is done by allowing wider participation and by making polls easily accessible via the ClearPoll app. ClearPoll allows users to vote on topics, and then the topics with the most votes become active polls for everyone to vote on. Meaning that people are deciding what matters to them the most, and then people are voting on that issue. It is a transparent and accurate way of gauging public opinion. It is ClearPoll's intention to use blockchain technology to record votes on polls. This means that once a vote has been cast on a poll, it is sent to the blockchain, and cannot be changed or removed. Final poll results are also stored on the blockchain, meaning poll result data is final and 100% publicly viewable by all ClearPoll users. Nobody can hide or manipulate what the general public has to say. The number of tokens generated is subject to the funding received during the PreICO and ICO. ClearPoll tokens are an ERC20 token. “

ClearPoll Token Trading

ClearPoll can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, EtherDelta and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase ClearPoll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearPoll must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClearPoll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ClearPoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClearPoll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.