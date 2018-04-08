Cloud (CLD) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

Cloud (CURRENCY:CLD) traded down 31.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. In the last seven days, Cloud has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Cloud has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1,320.00 worth of Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cloud token can now be bought for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00679856 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00174123 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00051325 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Cloud

Cloud’s launch date was August 30th, 2017. Cloud’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Cloud’s official website is cloudwith.me. Cloud’s official Twitter account is @Cloudwith_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cloud Token Trading

Cloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloud must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

