Cloudera (CLDR) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLDR. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Cloudera from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Friday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.20.

NYSE:CLDR opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,936.31 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 104.99% and a negative return on equity of 154.35%. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Wayne Kimber sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,792,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cloudera by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001,771 shares during the last quarter. Greylock Xii GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,425,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,998,000 after buying an additional 271,832 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,703,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,473,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cloudera (CLDR) Price Target Cut to $21.00” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/cloudera-cldr-price-target-cut-to-21-00.html.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc is a developer of platform for data management, machine learning and advanced analytics. The Company allows enterprises to operate, manage and move workloads across multiple architectures, mixing on premises and cloud environments, including all major public cloud infrastructure providers.

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.