Cloudera (CLDR) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLDR. Citigroup upgraded Cloudera from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.18 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cloudera in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cloudera from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cloudera from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. Cloudera has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $1,936.31 and a PE ratio of -4.02.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 154.35% and a negative net margin of 104.99%. The company had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Cloudera will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Wayne Kimber sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,792,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/cloudera-cldr-price-target-cut-to-23-00-by-analysts-at-mizuho.html.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc is a developer of platform for data management, machine learning and advanced analytics. The Company allows enterprises to operate, manage and move workloads across multiple architectures, mixing on premises and cloud environments, including all major public cloud infrastructure providers.

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.