BidaskClub Upgrades Clovis Oncology (CLVS) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, March 29th.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLVS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a buy rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Shares of CLVS opened at $55.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.45.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 624.02% and a negative return on equity of 81.34%. The business’s revenue was up 21746.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thorlef Spickschen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $292,365.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,036.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,767,085.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,178,730. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palo Alto Investors LLC raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 3,402,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,389,000 after acquiring an additional 73,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,634,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,138,000 after acquiring an additional 318,931 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 13.5% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,388,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,826,000 after acquiring an additional 284,300 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,320,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,762,000 after acquiring an additional 323,417 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,002,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,197,000 after acquiring an additional 41,120 shares during the period.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

