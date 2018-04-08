California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.71 Million Position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Clovis Oncology worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HealthCor Management L.P. grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 973,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,221,000 after buying an additional 326,420 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Clovis Oncology by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,634,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,138,000 after purchasing an additional 318,931 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clovis Oncology by 13.5% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,388,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,826,000 after purchasing an additional 284,300 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Clovis Oncology by 689.0% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 251,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 219,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Clovis Oncology by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 552,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,542,000 after purchasing an additional 178,337 shares during the last quarter.

CLVS opened at $55.52 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2,807.81, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.25. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 624.02%. The company had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21746.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 3,000 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $177,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860,060.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thorlef Spickschen sold 4,500 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,730. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLVS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on Clovis Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cann began coverage on Clovis Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Clovis Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

