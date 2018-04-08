ClubCoin (CLUB) Hits Market Cap of $0.00

ClubCoin (CURRENCY:CLUB) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. ClubCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $608.00 worth of ClubCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClubCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00015662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. In the last week, ClubCoin has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TeslaCoin (TES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006519 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001714 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000662 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010500 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000398 BTC.

ClubCoin Profile

ClubCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2015. ClubCoin’s total supply is 99,104,030 coins. ClubCoin’s official website is clubcoin.co. ClubCoin’s official Twitter account is @clubcoin_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ClubCoin Coin Trading

ClubCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is not presently possible to purchase ClubCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClubCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClubCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

