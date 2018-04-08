CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Reduced by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in CME Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CME Group news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 7,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $1,136,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,904,964. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 200 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $31,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,097.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,699 shares of company stock valued at $6,266,062 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $158.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $55,479.36, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56. CME Group has a 52-week low of $114.82 and a 52-week high of $171.71.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.85 million. CME Group had a net margin of 111.49% and a return on equity of 7.68%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.69.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

