CMS Energy (CMS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, “CMS Energy's share price has outperformed the broader market in last one year. It's regulated electric power operations in Michigan generate a relatively stable and growing earnings stream. The company boasts a solid capital expenditure program to boost its infrastructural upgrades. It is currently focused on capacity maximization, reliability improvement, clean power generation and infrastructure upgrade. Under the electric utility operations, CMS Energy focuses on strengthening circuits and substations, replacing aging poles and installing smart meters. However, the it incurs significant costs related to the construction, operation, and closure of solid waste disposal facilities for coal ash. CMS Energy’s businesses are sensitive to commodity prices. An upward movement in fuel prices could increase the company’s cost of operations. Also, adverse decisions in regulatory cases may negatively impact CMS Energy’s earnings.”

CMS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

NYSE CMS opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12,799.28, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.07. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $360,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,554. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 592,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,463,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 26,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,413,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,775,000 after purchasing an additional 109,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 18,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/cms-energy-cms-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.