Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 11,430 Shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of CNO Financial Group worth $11,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNO. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 631,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,742,000 after buying an additional 56,323 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 82.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 37,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,739,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,286,000 after buying an additional 51,379 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 139,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3,744.70, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $26.47.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 4.09%. sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo set a $25.00 price objective on CNO Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

