Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. They currently have $7.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Amatil limited’s principal activity is the manufacture, distribution and marketing of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages which include carbonated and non carbonated drinks which include mineral and bottled waters, ready-to-drink coffee and tea, juices/nectar, sport drinks, fruit still drinks, energy drinks, other ready-to-drink beverages and flavoured milk drinks. Major brands include Coca-Cola, diet Coke, Coca-Cola Light, Fanta, Sprite, Lift, Lift Plus, POWERaDE, Mount Franklin, Fruitopia, pump, L&P, Deep Spring, Schweppes, Qoo, Kin Cider, and Nescafe. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

CCLAY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 18,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,550. Coca-Cola Amatil has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th will be paid a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 2nd.

About Coca-Cola Amatil

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. It provides ready-to-drink alcohol and non-alcohol sparkling beverages, spring waters, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

