Codexis (CDXS) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $10.70. Codexis shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 2866513 shares traded.

Specifically, Director David V. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $62,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 10,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $124,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,337 shares of company stock worth $1,187,683. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on Codexis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.24, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of -1.73.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Codexis had a negative return on equity of 103.42% and a negative net margin of 45.97%. The company had revenue of $21.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,138,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after buying an additional 18,193 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,133,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,815,000 after buying an additional 86,356 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,002,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after buying an additional 611,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 26.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 122,757 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

