Matthew Conlin Buys 13,100 Shares of Cogint, Inc. (COGT) Stock

Cogint, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) President Matthew Conlin purchased 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $34,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 4,437,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,538,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Conlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 13th, Matthew Conlin acquired 20,000 shares of Cogint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $56,200.00.

Shares of COGT opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Cogint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $52.13. The company has a market capitalization of $169.34, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.12.

Cogint (NASDAQ:COGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Cogint had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. analysts forecast that Cogint, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Cogint in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Chardan Capital set a $7.00 price objective on Cogint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cogint from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cogint stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cogint, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) by 141.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,579 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of Cogint worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Matthew Conlin Buys 13,100 Shares of Cogint, Inc. (COGT) Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/cogint-inc-cogt-president-buys-34060-00-in-stock-updated.html.

About Cogint

Cogint, Inc, a data and analytics company, provides cloud-based information and performance marketing solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. It operates in two segments, Information Services and Performance Marketing. The Information Services segment provides solutions to organizations in the risk management and consumer marketing industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Cogint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.