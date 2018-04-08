Cognex (CGNX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cognex earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 46.6020795833256 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cognex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.29. 1,737,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,520.17, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.58. Cognex has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $72.99.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.75 million. Cognex had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Cognex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $564,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,622,860.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognex Corporation (Cognex) is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The Company operates through the machine vision technology segment. The Company’s machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

