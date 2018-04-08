Q1 2018 Earnings Estimate for Cohu, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (COHU)

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cohu in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st, Zacks Investment Research reports. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cohu’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

NASDAQ COHU traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.41. 191,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,116. The firm has a market cap of $651.55, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. Cohu has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $84.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.20 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Cohu’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

In other Cohu news, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $97,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,723.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Cohu by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,042,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after buying an additional 401,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,218,000 after purchasing an additional 170,181 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 807,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,240,000 after purchasing an additional 122,918 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 100,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 139,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 87,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

