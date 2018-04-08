Coinlancer (CL) One Day Volume Tops $7,739.00

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. Coinlancer has a market cap of $1.72 million and $7,739.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinlancer token can currently be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002904 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00671889 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00178788 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036089 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00051605 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Coinlancer Token Profile

Coinlancer was first traded on October 23rd, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,666,779 tokens. The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer. The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io.

Coinlancer Token Trading

Coinlancer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, HitBTC, RightBTC and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

