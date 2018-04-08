CoinPoker Price Reaches $0.0542 on Exchanges (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 9% higher against the dollar. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $8.84 million and $166,473.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker token can currently be purchased for about $0.0542 or 0.00000763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ForkDelta, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007125 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002943 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00729742 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00172980 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036449 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00047592 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker’s total supply is 354,786,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,022,741 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF.

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ForkDelta and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

