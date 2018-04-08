Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray set a $33.00 target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

COLL stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 73.00% and a negative net margin of 262.91%. The business’s revenue was up 728.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 6,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $132,116.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,654.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 20,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 535,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,390,228.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,317 in the last three months. 25.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,254 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,621 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/collegium-pharmaceutical-coll-stock-rating-upgraded-by-bidaskclub-updated.html.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.