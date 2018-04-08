Colliers International Gr (CIGI) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Gr (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Colliers International Gr worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Colliers International Gr during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Gr during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Colliers International Gr by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Colliers International Gr during the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Colliers International Gr during the 3rd quarter worth $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Colliers International Gr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Gr in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Gr from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colliers International Gr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Gr from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of Colliers International Gr stock opened at $69.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2,675.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Colliers International Gr has a one year low of $46.60 and a one year high of $71.40.

Colliers International Gr (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $734.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.86 million. Colliers International Gr had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 40.34%. Colliers International Gr’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Gr will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Gr Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

