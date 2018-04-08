Colonial Coal International Corp (CAD) Insider Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. Buys 60,000 Shares

Colonial Coal International Corp (CVE:CAD) insider Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,200.00.

Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 33,500 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$11,055.00.

On Thursday, April 5th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 60,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$18,600.00.

On Thursday, March 29th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. bought 100,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 27th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. bought 489,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$141,810.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 60,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$10,200.00.

On Thursday, March 15th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. acquired 42,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$7,140.00.

On Tuesday, March 13th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. purchased 1,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$160.00.

On Thursday, March 8th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. purchased 16,000 shares of Colonial Coal International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$2,560.00.

Shares of CAD stock opened at C$0.30 on Friday. Colonial Coal International Corp has a one year low of C$0.08 and a one year high of C$0.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Colonial Coal International Corp (CAD) Insider Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. Buys 60,000 Shares” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/colonial-coal-international-corp-cad-insider-rosseau-asset-management-ltd-acquires-60000-shares-of-stock-updated-updated.html.

Colonial Coal International Company Profile

Colonial Coal International Corp. is an exploration-stage company. The Company’s principal activities include acquisition, exploration and development of coal properties located in Canada. Its portfolio projects include Flatbed Coal Project, Tuya River Project and Huguenot Coal Project. Its Flatbed Coal Project is a metallurgical coal project consisting of approximately eight coal licenses covering a total area of approximately 9,610 hectares.

Receive News & Ratings for Colonial Coal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colonial Coal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.