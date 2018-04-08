Colossuscoin V2 (CV2) Trading Up 24.7% This Week

Colossuscoin V2 (CURRENCY:CV2) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Colossuscoin V2 has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Colossuscoin V2 has a market cap of $763,665.00 and approximately $974.00 worth of Colossuscoin V2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Colossuscoin V2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00685935 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014394 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00174602 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00035875 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050932 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Colossuscoin V2 Coin Profile

Colossuscoin V2’s total supply is 22,977,351,798 coins and its circulating supply is 2,358,819,009 coins. The official website for Colossuscoin V2 is colossuscoin.org. The Reddit community for Colossuscoin V2 is /r/ColossusCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Colossuscoin V2’s official Twitter account is @ColossuscoinV2.

Buying and Selling Colossuscoin V2

Colossuscoin V2 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Colossuscoin V2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Colossuscoin V2 must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Colossuscoin V2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

