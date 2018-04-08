Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (ESGN)

Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0617 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGN opened at $29.37 on Friday. Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/columbia-sustainable-international-equity-income-etf-esgn-plans-0-06-quarterly-dividend-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.