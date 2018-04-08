Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Position Increased by Harwood Advisory Group LLC

Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 713.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,359 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,679 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 474.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 100.1% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

CMCSA opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $160,699.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $21.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

In other news, Chairman Brian L. Roberts sold 691,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $25,246,065.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,717,788 shares in the company, valued at $62,750,795.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 190,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $8,109,037.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,214,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,641,615.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock valued at $52,377,633. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

