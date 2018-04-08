Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,166 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.7% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 9,234 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $43.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.16.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $214,201.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,399,951 shares of company stock valued at $52,377,633 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160,699.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

