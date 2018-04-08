Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Boosted by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 39,274 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the second quarter. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vetr upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.38 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.61 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.79.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,094,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,933. The company has a market cap of $219,220.64, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $37.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.43 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.49%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Chevron’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Boosted by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/commerzbank-aktiengesellschaft-fi-has-15-59-million-position-in-chevron-co-cvx-updated.html.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.