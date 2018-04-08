1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €66.00 by Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €66.00 ($81.48) price target on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note released on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($103.70) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs restated a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($92.59) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($85.19) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Macquarie set a €76.00 ($93.83) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €66.59 ($82.21).

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €55.95 ($69.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,501. 1&1 Drillisch has a one year low of €5.25 ($6.48) and a one year high of €72.65 ($89.69).

About 1&1 Drillisch

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a digital subscriber line (DSL) and mobile telecommunications provider in Germany. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Montabaur, Germany.

