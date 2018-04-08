Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €68.00 ($83.95) target price by stock analysts at Commerzbank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.33% from the stock’s current price.

GXI has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Monday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($80.25) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($83.95) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase set a €87.70 ($108.27) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($67.90) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €68.67 ($84.77).

Shares of ETR GXI opened at €66.45 ($82.04) on Wednesday. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €59.97 ($74.04) and a 12-month high of €78.25 ($96.60).

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Plastics & Devices, and Primary Packaging Glass. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

