Commerzbank Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €81.00 Price Target

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) received a €81.00 ($100.00) price target from equities researchers at Commerzbank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($102.47) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €57.00 ($70.37) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($86.42) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €76.00 ($93.83) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €71.44 ($88.20).

Shares of NEM opened at €94.75 ($116.98) on Thursday. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €49.50 ($61.11) and a 52 week high of €90.40 ($111.60).

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions for architects, civil engineers, structural designers, in-house technicians, and technical and landscape planners.

