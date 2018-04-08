Commerzbank set a €22.00 ($27.16) price target on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SFQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($24.69) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($27.16) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($28.40) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SAF-HOLLAND in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €20.00 ($24.69) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SAF-HOLLAND presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €19.73 ($24.35).

SFQ stock traded down €0.12 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €16.44 ($20.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,316. SAF-HOLLAND has a 12 month low of €14.12 ($17.43) and a 12 month high of €20.08 ($24.79).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Commerzbank Reiterates €22.00 Price Target for SAF-HOLLAND (SFQ)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/commerzbank-reiterates-22-00-price-target-for-saf-holland-sfq-updated-updated.html.

About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-HOLLAND SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles worldwide. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, and Neway brands. The company also provides coupling devices and spare parts.

