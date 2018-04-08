Community Bank N.A. Buys 1,871 Shares of Schlumberger (SLB)

Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $91,021.27, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.05. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $61.02 and a twelve month high of $80.89.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Mogharbel Khaled Al bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,992.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $5,914,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,947,897.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,650 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $73.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Cowen set a $85.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Group set a $78.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $80.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.23.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

