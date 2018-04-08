Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, March 29th. The firm currently has a $51.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

CTBI stock opened at $45.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.88, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.67. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $51.90.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. 58.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

