Commvault (CVLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $187.13 Million

Analysts predict that Commvault (NASDAQ:CVLT) will report sales of $187.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Commvault’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $187.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $187.30 million. Commvault reported sales of $172.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault will report full-year sales of $187.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $701.50 million to $701.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $777.48 million per share, with estimates ranging from $772.00 million to $780.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Commvault.

Commvault (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.01 million. Commvault had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 8.30%. Commvault’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Commvault from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo lifted their target price on Commvault from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Commvault in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Commvault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commvault has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

In other Commvault news, VP Brian Carolan sold 9,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $592,800.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,635,707. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Al Bunte sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $8,843,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 561,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,790,350.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,843 shares of company stock valued at $24,207,091 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Commvault by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Commvault by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Commvault by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.35. The stock had a trading volume of 504,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,802. The firm has a market cap of $2,981.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,327.00, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.15. Commvault has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $67.85.

Commvault declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Commvault

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information.

