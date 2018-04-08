2,500 Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $1,591,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 174,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,531,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 40.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 755,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,482,000 after buying an additional 219,480 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in National Retail Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,934,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,441,000 after buying an additional 49,731 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $451,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,578.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Ladenburg Thalmann set a $45.00 target price on National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered National Retail Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NNN opened at $39.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6,082.03, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $45.63.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.46 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 8.52%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company acquires, owns, invests in and develops properties that are leased primarily to retail tenants under long-term net leases and are primarily held for investment. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 2,535 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 27,204,000 square feet, located in 48 states.

