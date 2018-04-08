Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG (CIG) Position Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,463 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.09% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG by 809.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,633,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,131,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,871,000 after buying an additional 1,928,189 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG by 2,169.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 400,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 382,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,590,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 357,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 464,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 276,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

CIG stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,084.16, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIG shares. UBS upgraded Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase cut Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gers CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais-CEMIG is a holding company that is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The Company’s segments include Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Telecom, Gas and Other. The Company, through its interests in subsidiaries or jointly controlled entities, is engaged in the activities of the construction and operation of systems for sale of electricity, as well as various fields of energy and telecommunications, for the purpose of commercial operation.

