Critical Survey: 500.Com (WBAI) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) and 500.Com (NYSE:WBAI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wynn Resorts and 500.Com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wynn Resorts $6.31 billion 2.92 $747.18 million $5.46 32.69 500.Com $19.83 million 34.78 -$48.73 million N/A N/A

Wynn Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than 500.Com.

Risk and Volatility

Wynn Resorts has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 500.Com has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.3% of Wynn Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of 500.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Wynn Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of 500.Com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wynn Resorts and 500.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wynn Resorts 11.85% 100.14% 4.49% 500.Com -245.52% -19.36% -17.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Wynn Resorts and 500.Com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wynn Resorts 0 7 13 0 2.65 500.Com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $190.97, indicating a potential upside of 6.99%. Given Wynn Resorts’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Wynn Resorts is more favorable than 500.Com.

Dividends

Wynn Resorts pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. 500.Com does not pay a dividend. Wynn Resorts pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Wynn Resorts beats 500.Com on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling. Its Wynn Palace segment had approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space that offers 323 table games and 1,115 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 11 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities, including a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as a performance lake and floral art displays. The company's Las Vegas Operations segment had approximately 192,000 square feet of casino space, which provide 247 table games and 1,829 slot machines, private gaming salons, a sky casino, a poker room, and a race and sports book; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 33 food and beverage outlets; 110,000 square feet of retail space; 290,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 3 nightclubs and a beach club; recreation and leisure facilities, including swimming pools, private cabanas, 2 full service spas and salons, and a wedding chapel; and Le Rêve-The Dream, a water-based theatrical production and a theater presenting entertainment productions and various headliner entertainment acts. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About 500.Com

500.com Limited provides online sports lottery services in the People's Republic of China. It operates as an aggregator and processor of lottery purchase orders from its registered user accounts. The company offers a suite of online lottery services, information, user tools, and virtual community venues. Its lottery sales services comprise individual lottery purchase, lottery pool purchase, automatic tag-along purchase, recurring purchase, and locked-in lottery number purchase services. The company provides its services through its mobile applications to mobile users, as well as through its online platform. The company was formerly known as 500wan.com Limited and changed its name to 500.com Limited in October 2013. 500.com Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

