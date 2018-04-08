Reviewing AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) & Its Competitors

AK Steel (NYSE: AKS) is one of 22 public companies in the “Blast furnaces & steel mills” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare AK Steel to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.8% of AK Steel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of AK Steel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AK Steel and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AK Steel $6.08 billion $6.19 million 14.10 AK Steel Competitors $12.33 billion $647.83 million 15.57

AK Steel’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AK Steel. AK Steel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AK Steel and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AK Steel 0.16% 71.24% 2.64% AK Steel Competitors 4.25% 10.75% 3.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for AK Steel and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AK Steel 1 9 5 0 2.27 AK Steel Competitors 306 902 1075 52 2.37

AK Steel presently has a consensus target price of $6.61, suggesting a potential upside of 51.19%. As a group, “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies have a potential upside of 16.69%. Given AK Steel’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AK Steel is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

AK Steel has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AK Steel’s competitors have a beta of 1.38, suggesting that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AK Steel competitors beat AK Steel on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation is a producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steels, and tubular products through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation (AK Steel). The Company also operates blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces. As of December 31, 2016, its operations included eight steelmaking and finishing plants, two coke plants and two tube manufacturing plants across states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and a tube manufacturing plant in Mexico. These operations produce flat-rolled carbon, specialty stainless and electrical steels that it sells in sheet and strip form, and carbon and stainless steel that it finishes into welded steel tubing. It also produces metallurgical coal through its subsidiary, AK Coal Resources, Inc. In addition, the Company operates trading companies in Mexico and Europe that buy and sell steel and steel products and other materials.

