Financial Contrast: Greif (GEF) versus AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup (NYSE: ATR) and Greif (NYSE:GEF) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

AptarGroup has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greif has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of AptarGroup shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Greif shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of AptarGroup shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Greif shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AptarGroup and Greif’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AptarGroup $2.47 billion 2.23 $220.03 million $3.44 25.73 Greif $3.64 billion 0.71 $118.60 million $2.95 18.39

AptarGroup has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greif. Greif is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AptarGroup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AptarGroup and Greif, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AptarGroup 1 6 1 0 2.00 Greif 1 1 3 0 2.40

AptarGroup presently has a consensus price target of $84.14, indicating a potential downside of 4.92%. Greif has a consensus price target of $63.20, indicating a potential upside of 16.50%. Given Greif’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greif is more favorable than AptarGroup.

Profitability

This table compares AptarGroup and Greif’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AptarGroup 8.91% 16.97% 7.50% Greif 4.56% 16.63% 5.33%

Dividends

AptarGroup pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Greif pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. AptarGroup pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Greif pays out 56.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AptarGroup has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

AptarGroup beats Greif on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc. is a provider of a range of packaging, dispensing and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, homecare, prescription drug, consumer healthcare, injectables, food and beverage markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities located throughout the world, including North America, Europe, Asia and South America. The Company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma and Food + Beverage. It offers various dispensing and sealing solutions. Its primary products are dispensing pumps, closures, aerosol valves and elastomeric primary packaging components. Its elastomeric components also include pre filled syringe components, such as plungers, needle shields, tip caps and cartridges, as well as dropper bulbs and syringe plungers. Its Beauty + Home segment primarily sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, accessories and sealing solutions to the personal care and home care markets, and pumps and decorative components to the beauty market.

About Greif

Greif, Inc. is a producer of industrial packaging products and services. The Company’s segments are Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment is engaged in the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing and other packaging services. The Paper Packaging & Services segment is engaged in the production and sale of containerboard, corrugated sheets, corrugated containers and other corrugated products. The Flexible Products & Services segment is engaged in the production and sale of flexible intermediate bulk containers and related services on a global basis. The Land Management segment is involved in the management and sale of timber. As of October 31, 2016, the Company had operations in over 45 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.