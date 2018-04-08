Comparing Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (BWP) & Western Gas Partners (WES)

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (NYSE: BWP) and Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.7% of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Western Gas Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Western Gas Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Western Gas Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western Gas Partners pays out 283.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Western Gas Partners has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Western Gas Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners and Western Gas Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boardwalk Pipeline Partners 1 3 3 0 2.29 Western Gas Partners 0 5 7 0 2.58

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners presently has a consensus price target of $18.14, indicating a potential upside of 76.83%. Western Gas Partners has a consensus price target of $55.75, indicating a potential upside of 31.27%. Given Boardwalk Pipeline Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Boardwalk Pipeline Partners is more favorable than Western Gas Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Boardwalk Pipeline Partners and Western Gas Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boardwalk Pipeline Partners 22.46% 7.38% 3.92% Western Gas Partners 25.24% 14.38% 7.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boardwalk Pipeline Partners and Western Gas Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boardwalk Pipeline Partners $1.32 billion 1.94 $297.00 million $1.35 7.60 Western Gas Partners $2.25 billion 2.88 $567.48 million $1.30 32.67

Western Gas Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Boardwalk Pipeline Partners. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Gas Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Gas Partners has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Western Gas Partners beats Boardwalk Pipeline Partners on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boardwalk Pipeline Partners

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated natural gas and natural gas liquids and other hydrocarbons (NGLs) pipeline and storage systems in the United States. It operates interstate natural gas and NGLs pipeline systems, and integrated storage facilities, which are located in the Gulf Coast region, Oklahoma, Arkansas and the Midwestern states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. The company's pipeline systems contain approximately 13,880 miles of interconnected natural gas pipelines, directly serving customers in 13 states and indirectly serving customers throughout the northeastern and southeastern United States through various interconnections with unaffiliated pipelines. It also owns and operates approximately 455 miles of NGLs pipelines serving customers in Louisiana and Texas. In addition, the company has underground storage caverns having aggregate capacity of approximately 205.0 billion cubic feet of working natural gas and 24.5 million barrels of NGLs. It serves producers of natural gas, local distribution companies, marketers, electric power generators, industrial users, and interstate and intrastate pipelines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP is a subsidiary of Boardwalk Pipelines Holding Corp.

About Western Gas Partners

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Western Gas Partners LP is a subsidiary of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.