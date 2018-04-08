Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) vs. The Competition Financial Survey

Boot Barn (NYSE: BOOT) is one of 6 publicly-traded companies in the “Shoe stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Boot Barn to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Boot Barn and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boot Barn 0 2 6 0 2.75 Boot Barn Competitors 72 653 770 19 2.49

Boot Barn currently has a consensus target price of $17.29, indicating a potential downside of 2.12%. As a group, “Shoe stores” companies have a potential upside of 3.39%. Given Boot Barn’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boot Barn has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Boot Barn and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boot Barn 3.67% 9.55% 3.11% Boot Barn Competitors 1.42% 10.52% 6.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of shares of all “Shoe stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Boot Barn shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of shares of all “Shoe stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boot Barn and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boot Barn $629.82 million $14.19 million 32.11 Boot Barn Competitors $2.83 billion $47.83 million 17.90

Boot Barn’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Boot Barn. Boot Barn is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Boot Barn has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boot Barn’s peers have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boot Barn peers beat Boot Barn on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. The company also provides gifts and home merchandise. As of January 31, 2018, it operated approximately 226 stores in 31 states. The company also sells its products through e-commerce Websites, including bootbarn.com, sheplers.com, and countryoutfitter.com. The company was formerly known as WW Top Investment Corporation and changed its name to Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. in June 2014. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.