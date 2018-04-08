Contrasting Barfresh Food Group (BRFH) and Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY)

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS: BRFH) and Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Coca-Cola Amatil shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of Barfresh Food Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Barfresh Food Group and Coca-Cola Amatil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barfresh Food Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Coca-Cola Amatil 1 0 1 0 2.00

Barfresh Food Group currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 123.88%. Given Barfresh Food Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Barfresh Food Group is more favorable than Coca-Cola Amatil.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barfresh Food Group and Coca-Cola Amatil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barfresh Food Group $1.99 million 39.96 -$10.19 million ($0.11) -6.09 Coca-Cola Amatil $3.78 billion 1.36 $341.46 million N/A N/A

Coca-Cola Amatil has higher revenue and earnings than Barfresh Food Group.

Profitability

This table compares Barfresh Food Group and Coca-Cola Amatil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barfresh Food Group -521.81% -110.07% -96.14% Coca-Cola Amatil N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Coca-Cola Amatil pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Barfresh Food Group does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Coca-Cola Amatil beats Barfresh Food Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. creates, manufactures, and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Coca-Cola Amatil Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. It provides ready-to-drink alcohol and non-alcohol sparkling beverages, spring waters, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products. The company offers its beverages under Sprite, Fanta, Lift, Kirks, Deep Spring, Mount Franklin, Pump, PowerAde, Barista Bros, Fuze Tea, Monster, Mother, Zico Coconut Water, Coca-Cola, BU, Nature's Own Water, Golden Crush, Minute Maid, L&P, Kiwi Blue, Frubu, Fiji Water, Jucy, Coke Zero, Diet Coca-Cola, Keri Juice, Schweppes, Grinders Coffee, Baker Halls, SPC, SPC ProVital, Ardmona, Goulburn Valley, IXL, Henry Jones, Taylor's, and Perfect Fruit brands, as well as alcohol under the Coors, Blue Moon, Vonu Premium Lager, Fiji Bitter, Fiji Gold, Rekorderlig cider, Yenda, Pressman's, Bounty Rum, and Fiji Rum brand names. The company was formerly known as Amatil Limited and changed its name to Coca-Cola Amatil Limited in 1989. Coca-Cola Amatil Limited was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

