Consolidated Water (CWCO) versus Suez Environnement (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ: CWCO) and Suez Environnement (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.7% of Consolidated Water shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Suez Environnement shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Consolidated Water shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Consolidated Water has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suez Environnement has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Consolidated Water pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Suez Environnement pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Consolidated Water pays out 69.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Suez Environnement pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Suez Environnement is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Consolidated Water and Suez Environnement, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Water 0 0 1 0 3.00 Suez Environnement 1 3 2 0 2.17

Consolidated Water currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.46%. Given Consolidated Water’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Consolidated Water is more favorable than Suez Environnement.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Consolidated Water and Suez Environnement’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Water $62.31 million 3.25 $6.14 million $0.49 27.65 Suez Environnement $16.96 billion 0.52 $465.10 million $0.40 18.00

Suez Environnement has higher revenue and earnings than Consolidated Water. Suez Environnement is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consolidated Water, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Consolidated Water and Suez Environnement’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Water 9.87% 5.36% 5.03% Suez Environnement N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Consolidated Water beats Suez Environnement on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates seawater desalination plants (that utilize reverse osmosis technology) and water distribution systems in areas where naturally occurring supplies of potable water are scarce or non-existent. The Company operates in three segments: retail water operations, bulk water operations and services operations. The retail water operations segment produces and supplies water to end users, including residential, commercial and government customers. The bulk water operations segment produces potable water from seawater and sells this water to governments and private customers. The services operations segment provides engineering and management services, including designing and constructing desalination plants, and managing and operating plants owned by affiliated companies. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, it provides various services to its customers in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands and Indonesia.

Suez Environnement Company Profile

SUEZ SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients. The company also offers consulting services; and engineering and construction contracts and other services. SUEZ SA was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.