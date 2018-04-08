SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP) versus Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) Head-To-Head Comparison

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE: SXCP) and Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SunCoke Energy Partners and Contura Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCoke Energy Partners -2.28% 14.22% 4.89% Contura Energy 8.15% 196.93% 10.51%

Risk and Volatility

SunCoke Energy Partners has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Contura Energy has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.5% of SunCoke Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Contura Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SunCoke Energy Partners and Contura Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunCoke Energy Partners $845.60 million 0.97 -$18.10 million $1.65 10.79 Contura Energy $1.65 billion 0.43 $154.52 million $9.58 6.89

Contura Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SunCoke Energy Partners. Contura Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunCoke Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SunCoke Energy Partners and Contura Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCoke Energy Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00 Contura Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67

SunCoke Energy Partners presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.98%. Contura Energy has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.21%. Given Contura Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Contura Energy is more favorable than SunCoke Energy Partners.

Dividends

SunCoke Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.4%. Contura Energy does not pay a dividend. SunCoke Energy Partners pays out 144.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SunCoke Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Contura Energy beats SunCoke Energy Partners on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

SunCoke Energy Partners Company Profile

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is engaged in the production of coke used in the blast furnace production of steel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a 98% interest in Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown), and Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City). The Company’s segments include Domestic Coke, which consists of the Haverhill, Middletown and Granite City cokemaking and heat recovery operations located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Middletown, Ohio, and Granite City, Illinois, respectively, and Coal Logistics, which consists of the Company’s Convent Marine Terminal, Kanawha River Terminals, LLC and SunCoke Lake Terminal, LLC (Lake Terminal) coal handling and/or mixing service operations in Convent, Louisiana; Ceredo and Belle, West Virginia, and East Chicago, Indiana, respectively. It also provides coal handling and/or mixing services at its Coal Logistics terminals to steel, coke, electric utility and coal mining customers.

Contura Energy Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers the United States. The company operates in four segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, Powder River Basin Operations, and Trading and Logistics. It operates ground and surface coal mining complexes in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. The company provides coal trading and terminal services. Contura Energy, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

