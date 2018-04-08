Cybg (CBBYF) & BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Head-To-Head Survey

BankUnited (NYSE: BKU) and Cybg (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Dividends

BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cybg does not pay a dividend. BankUnited pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BankUnited and Cybg, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankUnited 1 4 6 0 2.45 Cybg 0 0 0 0 N/A

BankUnited presently has a consensus target price of $42.60, indicating a potential upside of 9.31%. Given BankUnited’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Cybg.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.0% of BankUnited shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of BankUnited shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BankUnited and Cybg’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited $1.36 billion 3.03 $614.27 million $2.65 14.71 Cybg $1.84 billion 1.66 N/A N/A N/A

BankUnited has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cybg.

Profitability

This table compares BankUnited and Cybg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited 45.09% 10.83% 1.00% Cybg N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BankUnited beats Cybg on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc. is the bank holding company of BankUnited (the Bank). The bank is a national banking association. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank provided a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through 94 banking centers located in 15 Florida counties and six banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The Bank also provides a range of traditional banking products and services to both its commercial and retail customers. The Company offers a range of lending products, including small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit and consumer loans. It offers traditional deposit products, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit with a range of terms and rates.

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.