Comparing Dow Chemical (DWDP) & Rogers (ROG)

Dow Chemical (NYSE: DWDP) and Rogers (NYSE:ROG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dow Chemical and Rogers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dow Chemical 2.34% 8.21% 3.92% Rogers 9.80% 14.72% 9.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dow Chemical and Rogers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dow Chemical $62.48 billion 2.37 $1.46 billion $3.40 18.74 Rogers $821.04 million 2.52 $80.45 million $5.76 19.63

Dow Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Rogers. Dow Chemical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rogers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dow Chemical and Rogers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dow Chemical 0 4 20 0 2.83 Rogers 0 0 4 0 3.00

Dow Chemical currently has a consensus target price of $80.35, indicating a potential upside of 26.12%. Rogers has a consensus target price of $160.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.51%. Given Rogers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rogers is more favorable than Dow Chemical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.5% of Dow Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Rogers shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Dow Chemical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Rogers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Dow Chemical pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Rogers does not pay a dividend. Dow Chemical pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Dow Chemical has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rogers has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rogers beats Dow Chemical on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dow Chemical

DowDuPont Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products. Its Performance Materials & Coatings segment manufactures and sells architectural paints and coatings, and industrial coatings; performance monomers and silicones; and standalone silicone and acrylic-based materials. The company's Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment offers cellulose ethers, redispersible latex powders, silicones, and acrylic emulsions; energy solutions; propylene oxide and propylene glycol, polyether polyols and aromatic isocyanates, and formulated polyurethane systems; and caustic soda, and ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer products. Its Packaging & Specialty Plastics segment provides ethylene, and propylene and aromatic products; and polyolefin elastomers and ethylene propylene diene monomer elastomers. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment offers materials and systems for mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers, and electronics. Its Nutrition & Biosciences segment provides specialty food ingredients, as well as cellulosic- and alginates-based pharma excipients; and enzymes, biomaterials, biocides, and antimicrobial solutions and process technology. The company's Transportation & Advanced Polymers segment offers engineering resins, adhesives, lubricants, and parts for transportation, electronics, medical, industrial, and consumer end-markets. Its Safety & Construction segment provides engineered products and integrated systems for construction, worker safety, energy, oil and gas, transportation, medical device, and water purification and separation industries. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Midland, Michigan.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense. Its Elastomeric Material Solutions segment provides elastomeric material solutions for critical cushioning, sealing, impact protection, and vibration management applications, including general industrial, portable electronics, consumer goods, automotive, mass transportation, construction, and printing applications. The company's Power Electronics Solutions segment offers ceramic substrate materials for power module applications, laminated bus bars for power inverter and high power interconnect applications, and micro-channel coolers. Its Other segment provides elastomeric components for applications in ground transportation, office equipment, consumer, and other markets; elastomer floats for level sensing in fuel tanks, motors, and storage tanks; and inverters for portable communications and automotive markets. The company also manufactures and sells polytetrafluoroethylene, ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene films, pressure sensitive tapes, and specialty products for the industrial, aerospace, automotive, and electronics markets. Rogers Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

