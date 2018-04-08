Analyzing Intevac (IVAC) & Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Intevac (NASDAQ: IVAC) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.3% of Intevac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Photronics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Intevac shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Photronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intevac and Photronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intevac $112.85 million 1.23 $4.11 million $0.17 37.06 Photronics $450.68 million 1.26 $13.13 million $0.19 42.63

Photronics has higher revenue and earnings than Intevac. Intevac is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Photronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Intevac has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photronics has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intevac and Photronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intevac 0 1 4 0 2.80 Photronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Intevac presently has a consensus price target of $12.38, suggesting a potential upside of 96.43%. Photronics has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.49%. Given Intevac’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Intevac is more favorable than Photronics.

Profitability

This table compares Intevac and Photronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intevac 3.65% 4.89% 3.43% Photronics 3.68% 1.96% 1.66%

Summary

Photronics beats Intevac on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc. (Intevac) is a provider of vacuum deposition equipment for a range of thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry. The Company’s segments include Thin-film Equipment and Photonics. The Company designs, manufactures, markets and services capital equipment used to deposit thin films and lubricants onto substrates to produce magnetic disks that are used in hard disk drives. Its thin film equipment products include 200 Lean Disk Sputtering System, 200 Lean Etch and Deposition System, AccuLuber Disk Lubrication System, INTEVAC VERTEX System, INTEVAC MATRIX Implant System, ENERGi Implant System and INTEVAC MATRIX System. The Company’s photonic segment develops, manufactures and sells compact digital-optical products for the capture and display of low-light images.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc. is a manufacturer of photomasks, which are photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. As of October 30, 2016, the Company operated principally from nine manufacturing facilities: two located in Europe, three in Taiwan, one in Korea and three in the United States. Photomasks are used in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), and are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs), and a range of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components. The Company offers reticle and photomask maintenance, including pellicle replacement, mask cleaning and re-certification, at all its sites across the world. Its products include Mature Binary, Advanced Binary Reticles, Phase Shift Masks-Embedded Attenuated Phase Shift Masks (EAPSM), Other Advanced Products and Large Area Masks.

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.